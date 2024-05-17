Hospital research centre evacuated as Winnipeg police bomb unit removes 'volatile substance'

A research centre at a Winnipeg hospital has been evacuated as the police bomb unit helps remove a 'volatile substance.'

Police say there is no danger to the general public.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) confirmed its bomb unit is at the St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre.

The WPS told CTV News the unit is there to, "assist in removing a volatile substance."

Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the WPS, was not able to say what the volatile substance is. Police confirmed while the bomb unit is responding, it is not believed the situation involves a bomb.

"Everything right now is under control. Everything's safe for the general public," he said.

Research centre and MRI facility evacuated, urgent MRIs redirected

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority confirmed St. Boniface Hospital Albrechtsen Research Centre, and the neighbouring MRI facility, have been evacuated. However, the rest of the hospital is unaffected and operations are continuing as usual.

The WRHA told CTV News any urgent MRIs are being redirected to the Health Sciences Centre.

"We can advise this is NOT any kind of bomb threat, intruder or any other such acute incident," an emailed statement from the hospital reads.

The hospital said it is not in a position to share details at this point.

Chancy said it is not clear how long the evacuation will last, but said police will likely be on scene for a while as the bomb unit conducts a 'controlled material extraction.'

"Being that it is a potentially volatile substance, they do have to take their time," Chancy said. "It's all done very methodically, so it does take some time. At which point in time, there will be a decision made on how this is disposed of."

Those in the building have been evacuated as a precaution during what police called the ‘controlled material extraction.’

Police say situation similar to U of M evacuation last summer

Chancy said the situation is similar to an evacuation that happened in June 2023 at the University of Manitoba, after a small amount of chemical in a 'potentially unstable form' was found in a storage room.

Chancy said in that situation, the police bomb unit was also called in to remove the substance.

This is a developing story. More to come.