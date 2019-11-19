

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is to lay out its plans for the coming year in a throne speech at the legislature this afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister's government is expected to focus on fulfilling its promises from the summer election campaign, which included small tax cuts and loosening some restrictions on businesses.

Pallister has said he will eliminate the provincial sales tax on home insurance, wills and tax preparation.

He has also promised to allow restaurants to deliver alcohol and to loosen rules that limit retail store hours on Sundays and holidays.

With violence spiking this year in Winnipeg, the Tories are also expected to follow through on promises of more money for police and more support for people struggling with addictions.

The legislature is scheduled to sit for three weeks before the winter break, and the Opposition New Democrats are expected to devote much of their time in question period to health care and crime.