WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will soon be able to gather outside with friends and family, as the province's top doctor announced changes to the public health orders set to take effect this weekend.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, announced the changes to the orders on Wednesday, saying the province is in a position to slowly and minimally ease restrictions.

Under the changes, Manitobans will be able to gather outside in limited groups on public and private property.

Roussin said on private property, people can have up to five visitors in addition to those in the household. He clarified the visitors should be from no more than two households.

Groups gathering in public outdoor spaces will be limited to five people total.

"These are the only changes that will be occurring at this time," Roussin said, adding all other restrictions remain in place.

Indoor gatherings remain limited to household contacts only, Roussin said.

Retail businesses will remain at 10 per cent capacity or 100 customers, whichever is lower. The rule limiting only one person per household in a business also remains in place.

These new orders take effect on Saturday, June 12 at 12:01 a.m., and will remain in place until Saturday, June 26, at 12:01 a.m.

This is a developing story. More to come.