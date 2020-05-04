WINNIPEG -- Manitoba will begin to open some of its non-essential services beginning today.

Last week, Premier Brian Pallister announced the province’s plan to begin reopening the economy, titled ‘Restoring Safe Services: Manitoba’s Economic Recovery Roadmap.’

The plan takes a multi-phase approach to reopening the province, with phase one beginning on May 4. At this time, public health measures and travel restrictions will remain in place, but some businesses will be allowed to resume operations.

Any business that opens will have to limit its capacity to 50 per cent of regular business levels or one person per 10 square metres – whatever is less.

The non-essential businesses, facilities and procedures that are now allowed to open include:

Non-urgent surgery and diagnostic procedures;

Therapeutic and medical services;

Retail businesses, including clothing and sporting good stores;

Restaurant patio or walk-up services;

Hair salons;

Museums, galleries and libraries;

Seasonal day camps; and

Outdoor recreation and campgrounds.

Pallister said the province will still be restricting gatherings to no more than 10 people, noting that depending on the results of phase one the province will consider increasing the size of gatherings in mid-May.

“But based on public health advice we shouldn’t expect in the foreseeable future to see large gatherings, events like concerts or festivals, that will not be realistic for some time,” he said at a news conference last Wednesday.

Though many businesses will be reopening they must do so under strict guidelines mandated by the province or they could face penalties.