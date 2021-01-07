WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will begin shipping the COVID-19 vaccine to the province’s First Nations beginning Thursday.

According to a statement from Premier Brian Pallister, the province is shipping 5,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to support the immunization campaign in all 63 of Manitoba’s First Nation communities.

“This is a historic day in our fight against COVID-19, built on a strong and respectful partnership with First Nations leadership and the guidance of our public health experts,” the statement said.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO), Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin (KIM), and the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) have identified the initial vaccination priority groups. These groups include essential health-care workers providing services in remote or isolated communities who can’t access the super sites, residents and staff in personal care homes and elder care facilities, people over the age of 60 living in remote or isolated communities, and people over the age of 70 in non-remote communities.

Pallister noted these priority groups reflect the importance of using Manitoba’s limited vaccine supply to protect the health-care system and the province’s most vulnerable.

“Our government believes strongly in the principles of reconciliation. A strong partnership that supports decision-making led by First Nations for First Nations peoples on critical issues like COVID-19 immunization puts these principles into action,” Pallister said.

“By working together, we can ensure all Manitobans are protected from COVID-19 as quickly as possible.”

Manitoba has committed another 5,300 vaccine doses to First Nations communities for next month.

The premier’s statement said the province will “continue to collaborate on an equitable, timely and effective response to COVID-19. “

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a statement that this is a historic moment in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Treaty partners have responded to our urgent request for additional doses,” he said.

“This will ensure all First Nation people and health care staff in Personal Care Homes, and all those over 60 years of age in remote communities, and over 70 years of age in non-remote communities, will be offered a vaccine in Stage One of the distribution beginning (today).”