WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday, the day after it reported 30 new cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative building at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, Manitoba health officials reported 30 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases to 474. Of these 30 cases, 18 are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 11 are in the Southern Health Region, and one is in the Winnipeg health region.

Health officials also confirmed there is a cluster of cases in Brandon, Man., but wouldn’t say if this was related to Maple Leaf Foods. CTV News previously reported at least eight workers at the Maple Leaf plant in Brandon have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Charles Lefebvre.