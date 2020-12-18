WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to provide an update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Friday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, the health officials who regularly speak at the COVID-19 news conferences will not be in attendance at Friday’s event.

On Thursday, Manitoba announced 14 more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 537.

Manitoba also recorded another 221 cases of the disease and a five-day test positivity rate of 13 per cent.

There are currently 5,829 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 15,681 recoveries.

Since March, there have been 22,047 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.