Manitoba to give update on COVID-19
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 in the province.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will be live-streaming the event.
On Tuesday, the premier announced that he supports a national paid sick leave program, and has joined forces with British Columbia’s and Yukon’s premiers. He also said the province is investing $4.6 million to help financially support low-income Manitobans with disabilities.
Also on Tuesday, provincial ministers and health officials held a town hall to talk to Manitobans about their questions and concerns regarding Phase Two of reopening.
To date, there have been 292 cases of COVID-19 in the province.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.