WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will be live-streaming the event.

On Tuesday, the premier announced that he supports a national paid sick leave program, and has joined forces with British Columbia’s and Yukon’s premiers. He also said the province is investing $4.6 million to help financially support low-income Manitobans with disabilities.

Also on Tuesday, provincial ministers and health officials held a town hall to talk to Manitobans about their questions and concerns regarding Phase Two of reopening.

To date, there have been 292 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.