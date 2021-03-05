WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is set to give an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Thursday, the province announced 51 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Manitoba’s total active cases to 1,143 and the five-day test positivity rate to 3.2 per cent.

Manitoba also announced an additional two deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 903.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,051 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.