Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 cases
Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer for Manitoba, answers a question at a COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 16, 2020. (CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is set to give an update on Friday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
On Thursday, the province announced 51 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Manitoba’s total active cases to 1,143 and the five-day test positivity rate to 3.2 per cent.
Manitoba also announced an additional two deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 903.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 32,051 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.
This is a developing story. More details to come.