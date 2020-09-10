WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after the province confirmed a student at a Winnipeg high school has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Manitoba government, the student attended Churchill High School on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and also used Winnipeg Transit. The student is in Grade 7 and Room 20 at the school.

The student was asymptomatic while at the school, and wore a mask while on the bus and at the school.

The province noted the risk is currently being assessed as low.

Since March, there have been 1,365 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as 16 deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Devon McKendrick.