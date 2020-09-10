WINNIPEG -- An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Winnipeg, as well as a member of a renovation team working at the same store, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for Loblaw Companies Ltd.

The spokesperson said the store employee, who works at the 1035 Gateway Road location, tested positive on Sept. 9. The last day they were at work was Sept. 4.

Loblaw said it has been working with a local public health team and has taken precautions to minimize any risk, such as increased sanitization and enforcing physical distancing measures.

Anyone who worked closely with the infected person is at home in self-isolation.

The spokesperson noted that a member of a renovation team that was working at this store also tested positive for COVID-19.

This person was last in the store on Aug. 27 and tested positive on Sept. 2.

Loblaw said, following this case, it followed all the necessary safety and cleaning protocols.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that masks are required at all Real Canadian Superstores.