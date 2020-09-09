WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin Wednesday afternoon.

This brings Manitoba to 1,365 cases since early March.

Of the new cases, 14 are from the Winnipeg Health Region, one is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and one is in the Southern Health Region.

Health officials said there are 404 active cases and 945 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 12 people hospitalized, three of which are in intensive care.

The death toll remains at 16.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that several of today’s Winnipeg cases are close contacts of known cases and are not linked to any current outbreaks," the province said in a news release.

On Tuesday, the province performed 653 tests, bringing the total to 149,188 since early February.

Health officials continue to remind Manitobans that as kids return to school, they should stay home if they are sick and that staff and students should continue to practice the fundamentals such as washing their hands, physical distancing, and wearing a mask when physical distancing isn't possible.

ACTIVE CASES

According to information from the province, the Prairie Mountain Health Region continues to have the most active cases with 212.

The Winnipeg Health Region continues to add more cases, and there are currently 159 active cases.

The Southern Health Region has 21, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 11, and there is one active case in the Northern Health Region.