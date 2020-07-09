WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to give an update on Thursday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

As of Wednesday, Manitoba has gone eight straight days with no new cases of the virus.

The province said the number of active cases has dropped to single digits, with six in all of Manitoba.

To date, there have been 325 cases of the virus in the province, with 312 recoveries and seven deaths.

Earlier this week, Premier Brian Pallister and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer were photographed at Toronto Pearson Airport. Neither of the men were wearing masks.

Pallister acknowledged that he made a mistake.

"I lifted my mask to join some friends in conversation at the Toronto airport this afternoon. It was an error on my part, it won’t happen again," Pallister said.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Gilmore.