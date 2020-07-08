WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced that for an eighth consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin Wednesday afternoon. There have been 325 cases in the province since early March.

Health officials also said there are now six active cases and 312 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll in Manitoba remains at seven.

On Tuesday, 614 tests were performed, which brings the total to 67,618 since early February.