Manitoba to host Canadian Elite Basketball League Championship in 2025

    Winnipeg will play host to the CEBL Championship in 2025.
    Manitoba is set to host the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) championship.

    The news was announced by the Sea Bears at a news conference on Tuesday, with the province saying it is providing $1 million to help bring the championship weekend to Winnipeg. Manitoba is also investing $450,000 over three years for the Sea Bears’ initial operations.

    The championship weekend will include the top CEBL teams competing to win the trophy, as well as a concert lineup, minor basketball events and activities across the city.

    “We know it will be great for our downtown. We know it will be great for our local economy, hotels and just to continue build on the energy that we’ve been experiencing in the first year,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham.

    Last year marked the inaugural season for the Sea Bears, with the team selling out four home games and the gaining the top six attendance records in CEBL history in the first eight games.

    “I want to say, just as a member of the community here in Winnipeg and in Manitoba, that the addition of the Sea Bears to our provincial landscape has been such an amazing success,” said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

    “The in-game experience is awesome. I think every one of us who’ve attended a game during the kickoff season, we have a story to tell.”

    The 2025 CEBL championship will take place at the Canada Life Centre in August 2025. More information, including the best way to purchase tickets, can be found online. https://www.cebl.ca/CW25

