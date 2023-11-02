Manitoba to open shelters 24/7 during the cold: Kinew
Manitoba will open homeless shelters for 24 hours a day during the cold.
Premier Wab Kinew made the announcement on CTV Morning Live on Thursday, saying that typically shelters only operate overnight.
“I think all the kids out there who are getting ready and out the door to school will understand that when the temperature gets colder, it’s important for us to help folks who are out on the streets,” he said.
The premier noted that it’s important to give people the opportunity to stay inside when the temperature outside is freezing.
He added that while in the shelters, Manitobans will be able to learn more about addiction, mental health, and health-care services.
“It’s an investment in keeping people safe during the winter cold, but hopefully it’s also an on-ramp into accessing services to help people get onto a more positive path,” Kinew said.
The Manitoba government will provide more information about this announcement at a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Siloam Mission.
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.
