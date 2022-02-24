Manitoba to ramp up health services as COVID-19 modelling trends down

Manitoba's public health leaders are looking to return health-care workers that have been redeployed amid the pandemic to begin ramping up health services as modelling shows the fourth wave's peak is behind us.

On Thursday, the province said more than 500 health-care staff had been redeployed across the province for COVID-related services. Now the province is looking at taking a phased approach to bring them back to their normal jobs and increase capacity for non-COVID services, including surgical and diagnostic procedures and out-patient services.

"We continue to see positive signs across the health-care system as the Omicron wave recedes," said David Matear, the health system co-lead of Manitoba's Unified Health Sector Incident Command.

"While hospitals remain busy and hundreds of health-care workers continue to be deployed to support COVID-related activity, we are seeing a significant improvement in a number of key areas."

New modelling data which was released on Thursday shows COVID-19 hospital and ICU admissions have peaked and are trending down.

Matear said the return of the workers who have been redeployed will begin in the coming weeks and will occur in phases. The plan will prioritize some of these workers to ensure the most urgent services resume first.

He said for the immediate future, the health system's focus will be on maintaining capacity and supporting recovery.

He said earlier this week, the health system began the first phase of loosening visitor restrictions at hospitals and personal care homes. However, he said not everything will be back to normal.

He said while proof of vaccination will no longer be a requirement for visitors, health-care facilities will continue to screen staff and visitors, medical masks will still be a requirement and physical distancing will need to be followed.

