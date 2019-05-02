

CTV Winnipeg





A three-year-old girl will be making the journey from Selkirk, Man., to the Hollywood red carpet after landing a role on the big screen.

Emma Volk is set to make her Hollywood debut this month in the upcoming comedy-drama “A Dog’s Journey,” starring Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin and Dennis Quaid.

“It was great,” said Jill Volk, Emma’s mother. “That also fit right with her personality. She just loves dogs. She’ll see dogs randomly down the street, she’ll want to pet the dog, walk the dog, feed the dog, so she just loved that.”

Emma’s family is no stranger to the movie business, as her father’s mother is a background actress.

Her parents also encourage their children to audition for TV shows and movies.

“I just want the kids to enjoy themselves and if they start something, obviously don’t quit it right, that’s a huge thing in our family,” said Tim Volk, Emma’s dad.

Winnipeg-based casting director Carmen Kotyk has been casting talent for over twenty years and described Emma as smart, well-behaved and a good listener.

“You can usually spot shiny kids right away and Emma was pretty shiny,” she said.

Jill and Tim said they had a memorable experience on set and they’ll hit the red carpet on May 9.

Moviegoers can see Emma as CJ in “A Dog’s Journey” on May 17.

- With files from CTV's Jason Gaidola