Manitoba toddler’s death considered suspicious: RCMP

The death of a two-year-old boy in a Manitoba First Nation is being investigated as a suspicious death by RCMP.

According to RCMP, officers with the Island Lake detachment received the report of the death in Red Sucker Lake First Nation on June 3.

“Investigation has determined that a two-year-old male was taken to the local Nursing Station in medical distress, where medical assistance was initiated,” RCMP said in a statement on Monday. “The male died at the Nursing Station.”

No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid.

Island Lake RCMP, the Major Crimes Service and the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit are investigating the death.