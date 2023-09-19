Manitoba Tories are often showcasing held constituencies in election campaign
As the Manitoba election campaign hit the halfway mark Tuesday, the incumbent Progressive Conservatives again appeared to be playing defence.
The provincial election is set for Oct. 3.
As they have for much of the campaign, the Tories held news conferences in constituencies they already hold, featuring candidates seeking re-election.
Cabinet minister Obby Khan announced an extension of a program that funds sports and cultural venues in his Fort Whyte constituency, which has been held by Tories since its creation in 1999.
Earlier in the day, cabinet minister James Teitsma promised an increased role for pharmacists at a news conference in the Radisson seat he has held since 2016. A re-elected Tory government would work to let pharmacists treat common conditions such as strep throat, pink eye and tick bites, and manage chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes, Teitsma said.
The NDP, meanwhile, were on offence in the Dawson Trail constituency east of Winnipeg. It has been held by the Tories since 2016 but was the NDP's before that.
One analyst said the dynamics of the campaign are expected, given that the Tories are seeking a rare third consecutive mandate and are behind in opinion polls in seat-rich Winnipeg.
"The central task for the PCs is to avoid losing ... their majority in the legislature," said Paul Thomas, professor emeritus of political studies at the University of Manitoba.
"The central task of the NDP is to make this a change election and to find the 11 or more seats to form government. Both parties have sound knowledge and data about where the gains and losses are most likely to occur."
The Tories captured 36 of the 57 legislature seats in the last election, while the NDP won 18 and the Liberals garnered three.
The NDP has been holding some of its news conferences in south Winnipeg -- an area in which it had many seats prior to the 2016 election that saw the party swept from office. The region is now largely Tory.
On Tuesday, NDP Leader Wab Kinew was in the Dawson Trail constituency to promise full funding for a new community centre. The former NDP government made a similar promise in 2015. The Tories, who have held the seat since 2016, promised a share of funding, which would also require municipal cash, in January.
Thomas said seats such as Dawson Trail and many areas of suburban Winnipeg, which swing between the parties, are a minority in Manitoba and are targets this time around.
"Both parties insist they have strong ground games in the eight to 10 constituencies which will determine who gains a majority. Identifying potential supporters, persuading them to endorse a candidate and getting out the vote is a major hidden part of campaigns," Thomas said.
Kinew made a series of promises at a breakfast speech to the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce on Tuesday.
An NDP government would lift the provincial sales tax from the construction of new rental units, Kinew said. The move would match a federal promise on the GST made last week and would be aimed at encouraging more affordable housing.
Kinew also promised to change the tax credits for film and video productions in Manitoba. Instead of issuing refunds after the companies incur expenses, an NDP government would offer a cash advance, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Trudeau stands by allegation as India denies link to killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is standing by Canadian intelligence indicating India played a role in the death of a Canadian citizen despite New Delhi calling the claim 'absurd,' and is calling on the country to take the matter 'seriously.'
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visiting Canada this week: sources
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be visiting Canada later this week and will deliver an address to Parliament, CTV News has learned. Zelenskyy is expected to arrive late Thursday.
Canadian housing costs have hit 30-year high, StatCan data shows
Canadians are paying more for rental units than in the last 30 years as inflation continues to climb, Statistics Canada data shows.
These are the foods costing you more, or less, according Canada's latest inflation update
The Consumer Price Index report from Statistics Canada shows a number of food items decreasing in price from July to August 2023, but year-over-year inflation rates remain high. Here's what's costing you more.
OPINION Is tipping getting out of hand? Here are some lessons from other countries
Amid high levels of inflation, many consumers are seeing a rise in requests for gratuities as more businesses ask for tips. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some background on Canada's tipping culture, while looking at common practices around the world.
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
U.S. parents whose kids bought virtual gear without their knowledge on the popular Fortnite video game could soon be able to get a refund.
Russia is weaponizing food, energy and children in war against Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is 'weaponizing' everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine.
The UN chief summons world leaders to action. But, he says, they seem 'incapable of coming together'
Insisting that international cooperation is critical, the United Nations chief delivered a dire warning to leaders from across the world Tuesday, declaring that the planet is becoming unhinged with mounting global challenges and geopolitical tensions -- and warning that "we seem incapable of coming together to respond."
Regina
-
Regina mother charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter in son's death found not guilty
A Regina mother accused of killing her 18-month-old son has been found not guilty.
-
Trial for Sask. hockey coach accused of sexual assault starts in Regina
The trial for a former Saskatchewan hockey coach accused of assault and sexual assault will begin in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pronoun policy: Judge to hear arguments in injunction application
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
One man's lifelong quest to find the grave of a Saskatoon pioneer
Obert Friggstad never imagined that buying a house on St. Henry Avenue in Saskatoon’s Exhibition neighbourhood would lead to a lifelong fact-finding mission.
-
Striking Prince Albert city workers 'optimistic' as Sask. labour ministry gets involved in dispute
Sasaktchewan's labour ministry is stepping in to help resolve a dispute between the City of Prince Albert and striking workers.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man jailed 17 years for his role in arson that killed three people
Jared Herrick has been sentenced to 17 years in jail for the deaths of three people killed in an April 2021 arson attack in Sudbury.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
-
Woman was held hostage, repeatedly assaulted, Timmins police say
A 54-year-old man is facing sexual assault, forcible confinement and numerous other charges connected with a month-long ordeal endured by a Timmins woman.
Edmonton
-
1 charged in fatal hit-and-run in Red Deer
A Red Deer man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in that city over the weekend.
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation ends but armed man still at large: RCMP
The shelter-in-place issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday has ended but the man RCMP said 'fired shots on police' remained at large.
-
Insured damages from summer storms in Alberta top $300M, estimate shows
Severe storms in Alberta and the Prairies this summer resulted in more than $300 million in insured losses, according to initial estimates from the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
Toronto
-
Police dog finds Ontario senior missing for hours in ravine
A missing senior has been located by a police dog after being stranded for hours 'at the bottom of a ravine' in southern Ontario on Monday.
-
Is Drake leaving Toronto? Rapper buys new house in Houston, Texas
After years of searching, Drake has apparently found a new place to call home – in Houston, Texas.
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Calgary
-
Missing teen, 16, last seen in NE Calgary: police
Ethan Hunter-Duvar, 16, was last seen on September 9, 2023, leaving his home in Marlborough, according to the Calgary Police Service.
-
$20K in jewelry believed to have been stolen off of bus at Calgary airport: police
Police believe a bag containing approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry was stolen off a bus at the Calgary airport last month.
-
Aviation will need significant government support to decarbonize: WestJet CEO
The CEO of Canada's second-largest airline says the global push to decarbonize the aviation sector by 2050 will lead to a major increase in ticket prices unless governments step in to offer support.
Montreal
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
Quebec coroner says father deliberately killed himself and two kids in car crash
A coroner has concluded that a Quebec father intentionally crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in March, killing himself and two of his four children.
-
'The problem is now!' Opposition calling on city to fix traffic gridlock around Montreal airport
City of Montreal opposition city councillor and St. Laurent borough Mayor Alan DeSousa says the time is now to find solutions to the incredible amount of traffic around the airport.
Ottawa
-
Environment committee approves plan to drop collection day, send waste to private dumps
The city of Ottawa's environment and climate change committee has approved a plan to drop Fridays as a waste collection day, stop accepting leaf and yard waste in the green bin, and send some garbage to private landfills.
-
18-year-old arrested following Monday morning shooting
Ottawa police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a shooting Monday morning.
-
Ottawa police warn of observed uptick in impaired driving
Ottawa police are warning of an apparent increase in impaired driving in the capital.
Atlantic
-
N.L. dentist who allowed jail guard to pull teeth from sedated inmate pleads guilty
A dentist who allowed a Newfoundland and Labrador corrections officer to extract teeth from a sedated inmate has pleaded guilty to assault.
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
-
New Brunswick premier vows comprehensive review after massive Port Saint John fire
New Brunswick's premier says his government's investigation into last week's major fire at a scrapyard in Saint John will consider whether the recycling plant should continue operating at the city's port.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Person airlifted after Waterloo crash
Waterloo regional police say a cyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Waterloo.
-
Former Kitchener, Ont. teacher who taped students to chairs found guilty of professional misconduct
The Ontario Teachers College found the teacher's actions amounted to psychological or emotional abuse.
-
WRDSB, community groups express concern over planned nationwide protests over gender policies
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) says they are concerned about protests planned coast-to-coast on Wednesday Sept. 20 that question policies surrounding gender and LGBTQ2S+ issues in Ontario schools.
Vancouver
-
TransLink Mayors' Council calls on B.C., feds to commit funding for transit expansion
With transit ridership now exceeding pre-pandemic levels in some parts of Metro Vancouver, local leadership is once again asking the provincial and federal governments to fund expansion plans.
-
Vancouver woman allowed to keep guinea fowl hens, court rules
A Vancouver woman has won her fight with the city and been allowed to keep two guinea fowl hens on her property for the "pure joy of companionship" they provide, a judge has ruled.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner slams 'hate-fuelled' anti-LGBTQ2S+ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about 'hate-fuelled marches' planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man drowns trying to swim to boat in Saanich Inlet
A man is dead after he drowned while trying to swim to his drifting boat in the Saanich Inlet on Monday evening. Two RCMP officers and several bystanders entered the water and swam out to the man in an attempt to rescue him.
-
B.C. human rights commissioner calls out anti-LGBTQ rallies planned across Canada
British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, Kasari Govender, says she is disturbed about "hate-fuelled marches" planned in several communities around the province and across Canada on Wednesday.
-
Royal Roads University warns that bear and cougar on campus
Royal Roads University in Colwood is warning the public after a bear and a cougar were spotted on campus Tuesday. The school says it has closed the campus gardens and a conservation officer has been called to the school grounds.