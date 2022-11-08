Manitoba Tories suddenly postpone annual fundraising dinner with little explanation
Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives have suddenly called off their annual fall dinner that was scheduled for Friday of next week.
The $200-a-plate event normally attracts several hundred people and is one of the party's biggest fundraising events every year.
So far, the party has only offered a one-sentence explanation for the move.
"We have decided to postpone our upcoming dinner on Nov. 18 due to scheduling conflicts with party members and community events," party spokesperson Michele Halverson wrote in an email Tuesday.
Halverson did not respond to a request for an interview or answer further questions such as whether ticket sales were low and whether a new date will be set.
One political analyst said the sudden cancellation is unusual.
"I don't usually think of the PC Party of Manitoba as particularly disorganized. They seem pretty disciplined, a pretty professional organization," said Royce Koop, who teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba.
"It's surprising, especially for something where there's a real tradition to it."
The event was scheduled for the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg and was billed on the Tory website as an "enchanted forest gala" this year. Visitors to the web page on the event Tuesday were greeted with a message: "Oops. That page can't be found."
The cancellation comes as the Tories continue to lag behind the Opposition NDP in opinion polls with an election scheduled for next October. The NDP has also been closing the long-standing fundraising gap between the parties.
Last year, the NDP took in $1.1 million in contributions and fundraising. The Tories took in $1.5 million, some of which was due to a membership surge for the leadership race that saw Heather Stefanson succeed former premier Brian Pallister.
Unless the dinner is rescheduled before the end of the year, the Tories may forego money. Donations to political parties in Manitoba are limited to $5,000 per donor each calendar year and the fall dinner is a chance for the party to encourage attendees to max out their contributions.
The Tories also hold a spring fundraising event every year. At last June's event, Stefanson spoke to Tory faithful and sat down for an onstage interview where she answered questions from her daughter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
WATCH LIVE | 'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff series
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series when he appears on an upcoming spinoff of 'Canada's Drag Race.'
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
Regina
-
LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
High levels of radon gas detected in Weyburn homes: study
High levels of the radioactive gas radon have been detected in the Weyburn area, a new study by Take Action on Radon shows.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called after truck sinks in slough
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls of a truck stuck in a slough on Highway 16 Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car
A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.
-
Northern Ont. activist Autumn Peltier a finalist for $135K International Children’s Peace Prize
Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong First Nation is a finalist for this year’s International Children’s Peace Prize.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Edmonton
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
Alberta NDP demands Smith revoke call for advice from COVID-19 'bioweapon' doc
Alberta’s Opposition says Premier Danielle Smith must cancel the invitation for advice from Dr. Paul Alexander, a high-profile critic of mainstream COVID-19 science who has referred to the pandemic vaccine in interviews and online posts as a “bioweapon.”
-
Extreme cold warnings activated south, east of Edmonton
It's about to get a lot colder overnight and early Wednesday. Temperatures in the city of Edmonton will drop into the -20s and outlying regions will be near -30 Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
Toronto's top doctor to 'urgently explore' re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has been directed to “urgently explore” the possibility of re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Several Toronto post-secondary schools may bring back mask policies if public health guidelines change
A number of Toronto area post-secondary institutions have said they may reinstate mask policies if public health COVID-19 guidelines change.
Calgary
-
Man convicted of taking his daughter from Calgary to Iraq now faces 8-year sentence
An appeal judge has extended the sentence of a man convicted of abducting his daughter, taking her from Calgary to Iraq four years ago.
-
Brr! Record-breaking cold weather hits Alberta
The latest wallop of wintery weather in Alberta has led to a dozen new record daytime lows throughout the province, including in Calgary.
-
Calgary city council outlines priorities in proposed 4-year budget
The City of Calgary has released its proposed budget for the next four years, detailing spending priorities amid increasing inflation.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Shortage of antibiotics for kids in Quebec result of 'perfect storm'
The antibiotics most commonly prescribed to children in Quebec are in short supply right now, likely due to increased demand after more children than usual became ill this fall.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
Ottawa woman identified as victim in Sask. nightclub homicide
An Ottawa woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub over the weekend.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Atlantic
-
Trudeau announces half a billion dollars more for rural high-speed internet access
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing an extra $475 million to the federal government's fund for delivering high-speed internet to rural homes across the country.
-
Trudeau slams N.B. premier Higgs for naming Kris Austin to bilingualism committee
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is strongly criticizing New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs for naming a minister known for his past criticism of bilingualism on a committee to review the province's Official Languages Act.
-
Tentative agreement reached between Dalhousie University, striking teaching staff
A tentative agreement has been reached between Halifax's Dalhousie University and striking workers nearly three weeks after some teaching staff hit the picket line.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo brings back masking requirement
As of Wednesday, masks will be required for all indoor academic activities, including lectures, seminars, labs and tests at the University of Waterloo.
-
Guelph, Ont. police officer who assaulted teen appeals order he must resign or be fired
Const. Corey McArthur will remain on the Guelph Police Service (GPS) for the time being despite a decision last month that he must resign or be fired.
-
Ghanaian celebrity graduates from University of Waterloo
She's a star performer, known for her vocal skills and stage presence. Now this Ghanaian celebrity has walked a different kind of stage in Waterloo, after graduating with a master’s degree.
Vancouver
-
Police re-arrest Surrey shooting suspect who was wanted Canada-wide
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is back in custody, more than two months after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
-
Canadian nurses urge health ministers to 'take the money and work with it'
Groups representing nurses across the country have a message for provincial and territorial health ministers -- take the money the federal government is offering to start fixing the health-care system without balking at conditions.
-
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
Vancouver Island
-
Insufficient safety training and ship maintenance blamed for death of 2 fishermen off Vancouver Island in 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says insufficient safety training and regulatory surveillance are largely to blame after a fishing vessel sank off Vancouver Island in 2020, killing two of the three crewmembers aboard.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
NEW
NEW | Here's how to book a B.C. campsite in 2023
Anyone looking to book a provincial campsite in British Columbia next year should mark Jan. 3, 2023, on their calendars. That's when the provincial government says it will begin taking reservations for campsites across the province.