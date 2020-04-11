WINNIPEG -- The towns of Riverton and Arborg, Man., were forced to cancel all egg hunts and Easter celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they still found a way to spread Easter cheer.

The Riverton and District Friendship Centre usually hosts an annual Easter party, but with that being off the table this year, it switched its focus to creating a new tradition.

On April 9, the centre rallied the two towns together to create a special pre-Easter parade, complete with a guest appearance from the Easter Bunny.

"We wanted to bring something special to our community," said Desarae Bilinski, parent, child and youth coordinator at the Riverton and District Friendship Centre. "Something that would bring Easter cheer while following social distancing and current procedures."

The parade of decorated cars and fire vehicles first toured Riverton before heading to Arborg later in the day.

Bilinski believes the parade was a big success, with all ages appreciating it.

"Even the parents were dancing, jumping, and enjoying," she said. "Seniors were waving, and blowing kisses."

Bilinski said seeing people smiling on their porches brought tears to her eyes.

"I think it's important in these times we are going through to have community, small and large, doing things like this because we are all going through this, we are all feeling this, and we all need to be reminded to just smile and laugh and be in this current moment," she said.

The parade was brought on by special circumstances this year, but it might not be a one-time occurrence. When asked if the parade will happen again, Bilinski said, "Who knows it's hard to say."

(Source: Tanya Grimolfson)