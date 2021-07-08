WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba triathlete is heading to the Olympics later this month.

Tyler Mislawchuk, from Oak Bluff, Man., has officially been nominated to represent Team Canada in triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics Games, marking his second Olympic appearance.

Mislawchuk, 26, is the first Canadian in the 20-year history of triathlon on the Olympic program to win the Olympic test event. This victory in August 2019 ended off a breakthrough season for the athlete, where he won two World Cup races. He also won his first-ever World Triathlon Series medal, taking home the bronze medal in Montreal.

The Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to Aug. 8 in Tokyo.