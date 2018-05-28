

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





With marijuana legalization expected to be in effect sometime later this year, Manitoba-based veterinarians are warning against using cannabis around dogs.

Over the past few years there has been a sharp increase of reported cases of pets being intoxicated on marijuanain the US, with the Pet Poison Helpline reporting a 330 per cent increase in calls over the last 5 years, with 98 per cent of them involving dogs.

“People’s perception of marijuana is that it’s usually safe, but it’s not the same for your pets,” said Dr. Tracy Radcliffe, from the Brandon Animal Clinic.

“If it becomes legalized you need to make sure that you keep any marijuana, edible or not it needs to be kept out of reach.”

The Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association said since 2005, there have been atleast two confirmed deaths in dogs that ate baked goods containing marijuana.

Dogs tend to be more sensitive to THC, a common component found in most cannabis products responsible for its intoxicating effect.

Signs of toxicity in dogs can include:

Severe disorientation

Tremors

Twitching

Vomiting

Urinary incontinence

If dogs do get into your stash, owners are told to act quickly.

“Contact your vet right, if they ingest something we can make them throw them up within an hour, but outside of that it can become mor e difficult.”

The association said veterinarians can treat dogs for exposure to cannabis, they cannot prescribe it for medicinal use.

“If you’re going to give your dog anything, it should be hemp oil or CBD oil that does not contain THC,” said Radcliffe, referring to medicinal products that aren’t psychoactive.

The association suggested discussing safer alternatives with a veterinarian.