Manitoba wilderness camp goes up in flames

A wilderness camp outside of Flin Flon, Man., went up in flames over the weekend.

RCMP began investigating at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after a passerby on a jet ski saw a large amount of smoke coming from Camp Whitney.

Officers went to the scene of the fire by boat and found the camp’s main kitchen was engulfed in flames. Several nearby structures were also reached by the fire.

Mounties contacted provincial fire crews, who sent a water bomber and dumped foam on the fire.

Officers cleared the camp and determined no one was there at the time of the fire.

The Flin Flon Fire Department came to the camp with water pumps to help extinguish the fire.

Police note the fire was contained to the site. The Manitoba Wildfire Service is monitoring the area to ensure it doesn’t reignite.

RCMP investigated and determined the campsite had been rented, but the group had left that morning. The site was then closed up by a caretaker.

Police investigation has not found anything suspicious at this point. The Office of the Fire Commissioner continues to investigate.