Manitoba wildfire prompting air quality advisory

Parts of Manitoba are under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in the area.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Leaf Rapids, Lynn Lake and Pukatawagan.

According to the statement, wildfires in the Lynn Lake area are creating smoke plumes, poor air quality and reduced visibility.

The weather agency expects conditions to improve overnight on Friday as the wind shifts the smoke plumes to the west towards Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada warns that residents could experience increased coughing, throat irritation or shortness of breath. Those who are especially at risk include children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases.

The weather agency adds that people should try to take precautions to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke, which it explains is a “constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.”

CTV News Winnipeg reported on Thursday that an evacuation order has been issued for Pukatawagan due to the forest fire.