Manitoba wildfire total lower than average this year

Manitoba is currently dealing with 58 active wildfires, but overall, the number of wildfires is down compared to the provincial average.

According to the most recent fire bulletin, there have been 153 wildfires to date this year, down compared to the average of 257.

The province said recent thunderstorms have prompted some more wildfires, highlighting five fires that are keeping crews busy.

Near Pukatawagan, two fires have grown into one large fire that is approximately 2,392 hectares.

"Water bombers and ground crews continue to secure the fire perimeter and hold the fire south of Churchill River," the bulletin said.

Crews are also battling a fire 60 kilometres northeast of Thompson that is between 6,000 and 7,000 hectares in size. The province said the fire is spreading to the north but is surrounded by swamps and creeks that will help slow the spread to the south.

Other major fires include a 657 hectare blaze 35 kilometres north of Garden Hill First Nation, one eight kilometres northeast of Marcel Colomb First Nation roughly 150 hectares, and a 375 hectare fire 33 kilometres east of Lynn Lake and four kilometres east of Marcel Colomb.

Residents living near wildfires are advised to limit outside activity to prevent smoke inhalation.

According to the fire map, 12 fires in Manitoba are currently listed as out of control.