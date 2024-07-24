WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba wildfire total lower than average this year

    An aerial photo shows a wildfire burning near Cranberry Portage in northern Manitoba on May 14, 2024. The fire was officially extinguished on July 9, 2024. (Pool camera) An aerial photo shows a wildfire burning near Cranberry Portage in northern Manitoba on May 14, 2024. The fire was officially extinguished on July 9, 2024. (Pool camera)
    Share

    Manitoba is currently dealing with 58 active wildfires, but overall, the number of wildfires is down compared to the provincial average.

    According to the most recent fire bulletin, there have been 153 wildfires to date this year, down compared to the average of 257.

    The province said recent thunderstorms have prompted some more wildfires, highlighting five fires that are keeping crews busy.

    Near Pukatawagan, two fires have grown into one large fire that is approximately 2,392 hectares.

    "Water bombers and ground crews continue to secure the fire perimeter and hold the fire south of Churchill River," the bulletin said.

    Crews are also battling a fire 60 kilometres northeast of Thompson that is between 6,000 and 7,000 hectares in size. The province said the fire is spreading to the north but is surrounded by swamps and creeks that will help slow the spread to the south.

    Other major fires include a 657 hectare blaze 35 kilometres north of Garden Hill First Nation, one eight kilometres northeast of Marcel Colomb First Nation roughly 150 hectares, and a 375 hectare fire 33 kilometres east of Lynn Lake and four kilometres east of Marcel Colomb.

    Residents living near wildfires are advised to limit outside activity to prevent smoke inhalation.

    According to the fire map, 12 fires in Manitoba are currently listed as out of control.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News