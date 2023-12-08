Manitoba winter storm closes Trans-Canada Highway

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed across much of western Manitoba as a winter storm rolls in Friday evening.

Manitoba Roads began posting warnings to the social media platform X Friday, warning of several road closures as a system moves in from Saskatchewan.

"#MBHWY1 Caution on HWY-1 Both Directions from HWY-21 to Jct Highway 351. All Lanes Closed," said one post.

The Manitoba 511 website showed Highway 1 closed from Winnipeg all the way west to Griswold, Man. Reduced visibility was also reported on surrounding roads.

Environment and Climate Change Canada expects around five centimetres of snow to fall overnight Friday, but gusty winds ate likely to continue into Saturday.