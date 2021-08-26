WINNIPEG -- A 30-year-old woman died on Wednesday following a crash on a Manitoba highway where a minivan hit a deer, causing it to collide with another vehicle.

RCMP officers were called to the head-on collision, which took place on Highway 68 near Ste. Rose du Lac, Man., at around 9:15 p.m.

Mounties investigated the collision and have determined that a minivan was being driven eastbound when it struck a deer and swerved into the westbound lane. The damaged minivan then crashed head-on into a vehicle heading westbound.

A 30-year-old woman from Dauphin, Man., who was driving the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 44-year-old man, also from Dauphin, who was her passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There was also a one-year-old girl in the car, but she was not hurt in the crash.

The two people inside the minivan, a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old man, both from Winnipeg, sustained minor injuries.

Police note that speed and alcohol were not factors in this collision.

RCMP officers and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.