Manitoba woman shocked and overwhelmed after $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman who recently won $1 million from the Oct. 15 Lotto Max draw said she is shocked and overwhelmed by her big win.
Diane Hebert, who is from Lorette, Man., said when she received a call from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation about her win, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.
“I actually initially got an email,” Hebert said in a news release.
“I won the $1 million, but I also won $2. Initially, I thought the prize was just for two dollars and that’s what the email was about, but then got a phone call, and wow!”
Hebert, who bought her winning ticket on PlayNow.com, said her first thought was that the $1 million win was a joke. She is a regular player on PlayNow and never expected a win of this magnitude.
“Even right now, I can hardly believe it’s true,” she said.
"You think about this for so long when you’re buying tickets, but it’s still a total shock!"
Hebert said she’s overwhelmed and needs some time to decide what she will do with her winnings.
“It’s been a whirlwind – we just went to a financial planner,” she said.
“First we’re getting a new car, then to do some house renovations, and then I’d like to do some investing for family.”
She also said there are some tentative plans to use her winnings for a trip to Hawaii.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was a power struggle': What trucker and convoy organizer Chris Barber told the Emergencies Act inquiry
The national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers on Tuesday. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
Milk, butter, cheese likely to cost more in Canada in the new year
Milk prices in Canada are expected to go up again in the new year. The Canadian Dairy Commission said Tuesday it has approved an increase in farm gate milk prices of about 2.2 per cent, or just under two cents per litre, effective Feb. 1, 2023.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: With Ont. Premier Ford's approach, everyone will lose
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford pretends to care about families and about the inflation that is robbing their purchasing power. Yet when he has the choice, instead of helping workers, he attacks them, removes their rights and tramples their ability to get a fair wage that would enable them to afford to live decently.'
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
WATCH LIVE | Power struggles made it hard to manage 'Freedom Convoy', inquiry hears
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter started with two truck drivers on TikTok and quickly evolved into something no one organizer could control, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much 'wasteful spending' as possible.
Netflix Canada launches ad-supported tier for $5.99 starting Nov. 1
Netflix is giving Canadian viewers the option for a cheaper monthly subscription plan -- as long as they're willing to sit through commercial breaks.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt
The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.
Regina
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Riders fire OC Jason Maas; Dickenson and O'Day returning for 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced that offensive coordinator Jason Maas has been relieved of his duties.
-
'Shelves are literally empty': Sask. parents fed up with ongoing baby formula shortage
Some parents in Saskatchewan are eager for a baby formula shortage, which has been going on for months, to come to an end.
Saskatoon
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
-
Sask. police ask public for evidence in officer-involved shooting
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Saskatoon on October 27.
-
Legion’s poppy campaign goes digital
The Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign expands its digital footprint with an interactive element this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Sault police investigating school bus crash
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury teen attacked with bear spray outside of Walmart
Greater Sudbury Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was attacked with bear spray Tuesday at the New Sudbury Centre.
Edmonton
-
'Conspiracy allegation': Edmonton police deny mischief charge was laid to 'silence' critic
The editor of a self-described left-wing media project in Edmonton is dismissing a criminal charge as an attempt by police to "silence and discredit a critic."
-
Violent offender arrested in Edmonton days after being released from jail
A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested.
-
'Going to hard areas': Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman off to best offensive seasons yet
Playing next to Connor McDavid certainly helps, but if you ask their coach, it's not all flash and dash that has a pair of Oilers forwards off to hot starts.
Toronto
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Ontario man playing Lotto Max for 25 years ultimately wins big on ticket he didn't buy
A father of three who took home a huge Lotto Max prizes said he's been buying lottery tickets for more than 25 years, but ultimately, the winning ticket was gifted to him.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Emergency rally being held in Toronto over Ontario's back-to-work legislation
The union representing tens of thousands of Ontario education workers is holding an emergency rally in downtown Toronto this afternoon to voice their opposition against the provincial government's back-to-work legislation.
Calgary
-
CCTV photos released after violent group assault leaves woman unconscious
Calgary police have released photos of six people believed to have information about a group assault last month that left a woman unconscious and badly beaten.
-
Racist video fallout: McLean steps away from committees, will meet with Elders
A Calgary councillor is taking responsibility for appearing in racist videos that circulated online last week and is now stepping away from his committee obligations.
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Crossfield, Alta.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash south of Crossfield on Tuesday that officials said occurred at approximately noon.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister announces three measures to deal with ER overcrowding
Faced with overflowing emergency rooms across Quebec, the government is launching three key measures that will be implemented in the coming days and weeks.
-
Lakeshore Hospital emergency room a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: extensive report
The conclusions of a 317-page report released in October on the Lakeshore General Hospital's emergency room are unequivocal: current staff shortages are 'extremely worrying,' both for the health-care professionals and the patients.
-
PQ, QS members can be thrown out of Quebec legislature for refusing to swear oath to King
Refusing to swear an oath to the King is going to cost some Quebec MNAs their seat in the national assembly after a ruling from the president of the legislature.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Power struggles made it hard to manage 'Freedom Convoy', inquiry hears
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter started with two truck drivers on TikTok and quickly evolved into something no one organizer could control, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa Senators 'officially for sale:' report
The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale of the team, sports business publication Sportico is reporting.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board to close on Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board will close on Friday with tens of thousands of Ontario education workers set to walk off the job that day.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged with murder after Florence shooting victim dies
A 24-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man who was shot in Florence, N.S., last week.
-
Murder charge reinstated against Adam Drake in 2016 homicide of Tyler Keizer
The man accused of killing Dartmouth rapper Pat Stay is once again facing a murder charge in connection with a homicide in 2016.
-
Three people arrested in alleged Harrietsfield abduction released without charges
Halifax Regional Police say three people who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in Harrietsfield, N.S., have been released without charges.
Kitchener
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
-
How local school boards are responding to the possible CUPE walkout
As a union representing tens of thousands of school support workers vows to hold a walkout, a number of school boards are implementing contingency plans ranging from a pivot to online learning to weathering the walkout.
-
Poppy wall on display ahead of Remembrance Day
Local communities across Waterloo Region are setting up displays with homemade poppies as a way to honour veterans.
Vancouver
-
'Most wanted' suspects sought after riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Weeks after festivalgoers rioted over the last-minute cancellation of a Lil Baby performance in East Vancouver, authorities are asking the public to help identify their 10 'most wanted' suspects.
-
Public mischief trial: Doug McCallum's defence questions RCMP tactics
Day two of Doug McCallum's criminal trial is getting underway at Surrey provincial court, where the officer who took the outgoing mayor's police statement is expected to take the stand.
-
Dozens of recommendations in overdose and drug toxicity report by B.C. MLAs
An all-party committee at British Columbia's legislature has released a report on drug toxicity and overdose deaths that calls for dozens of urgent steps from the province to address the deadly crisis.
Vancouver Island
-
2 teens arrested for assault and stabbing in Langford, more suspects sought
West Shore RCMP say two teenage boys have been arrested following a brawl and stabbing in Langford, B.C. last week. Mounties say the assaults took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the Galloping Goose Trail near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road.
-
Esquimalt hires consultant to find alternative to Victoria police agreement
The Township of Esquimalt, B.C., is moving ahead with a plan to exit its policing agreement with the Victoria Police Department, hiring a consulting firm to develop alternatives to the shared policing model.
-
More rain for southern B.C., as late October rainfall nears seasonal in some areas
Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that have been bypassed by recent storms. Rain is predicted to be even heavier on the west coast of Vancouver Island, where about 80 mm could fall in less than 36 hours and models show some Metro Vancouver communities may receive 60 mm or more.