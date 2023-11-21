Manitoba woman still missing after a month; RCMP search for answers

A Manitoba woman has been missing for more than a month.

Officers were called to Ywanna (Jean) Backman's home in the RM of Piney on Oct. 19, for a wellbeing check. However, they were not able to find the 70-year-old woman. Widespread searches of the area haven't turned up anything, and police are still searching for answers in Backman's disappearance.

The RCMP says Backman was last seen on Oct. 13, and it is believed she last made contact with a friend on Oct. 15.

She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

RCMP said investigators have obtained a photo of Backman from Oct. 11. She is seen wearing a green jacket, which investigators believe she may have been wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-437-2041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.