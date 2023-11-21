WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba woman still missing after a month; RCMP search for answers

    Ywanna (Jean) Backman, pictured on Oct. 11, 2023, wearing a a green jacket, which investigators believe she may have been wearing when she disappeared. (Supplied: RCMP) Ywanna (Jean) Backman, pictured on Oct. 11, 2023, wearing a a green jacket, which investigators believe she may have been wearing when she disappeared. (Supplied: RCMP)

    A Manitoba woman has been missing for more than a month.

    Officers were called to Ywanna (Jean) Backman's home in the RM of Piney on Oct. 19, for a wellbeing check. However, they were not able to find the 70-year-old woman. Widespread searches of the area haven't turned up anything, and police are still searching for answers in Backman's disappearance.

    The RCMP says Backman was last seen on Oct. 13, and it is believed she last made contact with a friend on Oct. 15.

    She hasn't been seen or heard from since.

    RCMP said investigators have obtained a photo of Backman from Oct. 11. She is seen wearing a green jacket, which investigators believe she may have been wearing when she disappeared.

    Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-437-2041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News