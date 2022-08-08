Manitoba woman wins award for founding start-up to track Bluetooth devices
One Manitoba woman is being recognized for her work founding a tech start-up that tracks and locates Bluetooth devices.
On Monday, North Forge Technology Exchange, a not-for-profit business incubator accelerator, awarded Ivy Châtelain, a 26-year-old Métis woman, with the Indigenous Woman Founder Business Award.
Châtelain is the founder of Foundit, an app that uses Bluetooth technology to track and locate Bluetooth devices, including hearing aids and key fobs.
When an item is left behind, the app audibly alerts the users. It also sends push notifications to the users’ devices when they are out of the customized Bluetooth range.
In an interview on Monday, Châtelain said the app specifically targets the Bluetooth hearing aid community.
Châtelain, who has autism, said as a woman with disability it is important for her “to advocate for people with disabilities by making them more mainstream rather than an after thought to really end the stigma and the gap.
“We wanted to make it more inclusive,” she said.
The Indigenous Woman Founder Business Award is a new award that is sponsored by Community Futures Manitoba’s Indigenous Business Development Service.
With this award, Châtelain will be able to participate in the North Forge Founders Program’s Ascent Stage incubator. She will also be able to access the non-profit’s fabrication lab.
“She’s going to be working with our entrepreneurs in residence, our growth coaches, mentors, clinics, so that we can help her grow this idea and she can do it in a safe place where her idea will be validated and that we can help her grow properly,” said Joelle Foster, CEO of North Forge.
Châtelain said winning the award is a surreal experience, which she feels humbled by.
“I just love what I do and it’s a passion for me,” she said.
Foundit is set to be launched in September 2022.
