WINNIPEG -- Canada is now into week two of the federal election campaign, and the race is getting tight.

A Nanos poll released Sunday shows the Conservatives are inching closer to the Liberals in the race for a majority government.

The poll shows approval for the Conservatives is sitting at 32.4 per cent, an increase of four percentage points from August 12 to 21.

Support for the liberal party is sitting at 33.4 per cent, an increase of one percentage point from August 12 to 21, putting them slightly above the Conservative party.

The Nanos poll revealed that Erin O’Toole’s leader approval rating has climbed nearly 10 percentage points since August 21, with Justin Trudeau’s dipping three percentage points.

The poll showed 17.9 per cent of Canadians chose federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh as their preferred leader, however, that rating is more than one percentage point lower than the party’s overall support which is 19.3 per cent.

Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Winnipeg, Malcolm Bird said this election is going to be more competitive than the Liberal Party thought.

He said Manitoba won’t decide the election, but ridings like St. James - Assiniboia and Winnipeg South reflect the dynamics of the country.

“They represent suburban ridings, and those suburban ridings that surround major Canadian cities like Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto are going to be what determines the election.”

There is still four weeks left on the campaign trail. Winnipeggers cast their votes on September 20.