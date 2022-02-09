Manitoban brings atmosphere to Beijing curling venue

Olympic experiences come in many forms and for one Manitoban, bringing the energy is part of her job.

Monique Lacoste is in Beijing but she is not there to compete. She is part of the Olympic curling presentation team, whose job is to put atmosphere into the building before and after the games.

“Think of a Blue Bomber game or a Winnipeg Jets game where you have announcers in the stadium or arena that are endlessly injecting energy, introducing people, that sort of thing,” said Monique Lacoste.

The job has been made more challenging due to fewer fans in the stands, but Lacoste said that is what makes her job more important to the athletes and officials.

“Olympics are a very special moment and there are about 250 spectators that come every day at every event and they manage to put a fair amount of atmosphere in the place as well.”

Lacoste said the presentation teams are in Beijing for the long haul, having arrived about two weeks ago and do not leave until mid-March after the Paralympic Games have concluded.

Overall, there are about 50 internationals like Lacoste at the Olympics who are helping their Chinese counterparts inject a bit of fun into the games.

“It’s been really fun to get to know people because this is such a different culture it’s been fantastic so far,” Lacoste said.

Despite having no direct interactions with the athletes, having a front-row view of the curling allows Lacoste to pick up the nuances of each game.

“You truly get a sense, even in the way the curlers speak to each other across the ice, whether they stand close together or far apart, whether they chit-chat between ends, there’s a lot that we can read between the lines,” she said.

As an employee of the Beijing Organizing Committee, Lacoste said she has to remain impartial but noted that is really the joy of the Olympics.

“It’s an opportunity for people, no matter where they are, to cheer on these achievements these athletes, no matter what their sport is, give us,” she said.