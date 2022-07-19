Manitoban making third trip to World Baton Twirling Championships

A Manitoban is set to toss himself into the competition at the World Baton Twirling Championships in Italy next month.

Team Canada member Yonatan Orlov is heading to the tournament for the third time, competing in the senior men’s freestyle event. For those unfamiliar with the sport, it’s similar to figure skating’s long and short programs.

Orlov, who is a University of Manitoba student, is excited to be back on the world stage after taking a break from the sport.

“I took one year off, and then I was like, ‘oh, I need to get back into it.’ Especially as soon as COVID kind of settled in. I got a little bored at home, picked up the baton again,” he said.

Yonatan first started twirling at 12. He was training as a competitive gymnast when he discovered the sport at a school talent show.

Since then, Yonatan has competed at the world championships three times, placing 12th at his last appearance at the 2018 tournament in Florida.

Since then, Orlov has also found a new passion - coaching aspiring twirlers. It’s a move that earned him Sport Manitoba’s Grassroots Coach of the Year Award and the Jeff Collins Memorial Award.

He said coaching has helped his own twirling, as well.

“Now for my own tricks, when something isn't working, I have to step back like I would for my athletes and say, ‘okay, what is not working here?’ instead of just keep keeping on trying, doing it over and over and over,” he said.

Asked how he’s feeling ahead of the competition in August, Orlove said he is excited.

“Should be beautiful and very hot,” he laughed.

- With files from CTV’s Joey Slattery