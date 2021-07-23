WINNIPEG -- Canada has sent 370 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics games this year and a handful of them are from Manitoba.

Here is a list of the local athletes who will be competing at this year's summer games.

SKYLAR PARK

(Source: Canadian Olympic Committee)

Skylar Park, 22, is one of two Canadian women competing in Taekwondo this year.

Park, who is from Winnipeg, is in the women's 57 kg category.

Her competitions have been limited in 2021, but they have been successful. She won gold at the Spanish Open and the Pan American Championships and also received a silver medal at the Mexico Open.

Park will be competing on Sunday, July 25.

LEAH KIRCHMANN

Leah Kirchmann, another Winnipegger, is part of the cycling team this year.

The 31-year-old has had a lot of success over the years at her craft, including two wins at the Grande Prix Cycliste de Gatineau in 2017 and 2019 and also came in second at La Course by Le Tour de France in 2019.

The road for the women will happen on July 25 and the time trial events will take place on July 27.

KELSEY WOG

Kelsey Wog, who was born in Regina but lives in Winnipeg, made the Olympic team by winning the 100m breaststroke during the Canadian trials and she also won gold in the 200m breaststroke.

Wog, 22, has had plenty of success over her young career, including a silver in the 200m breaststroke at the Junior Pan Pacific Championships in 2016.

The swimmer will be competing in the 100m breaststroke from July 25 to 27 and the 200m breaststroke between July 26 to 28.

It is also likely she will be part of the Women's relay team which goes from July 30 to 31.

DESIREE SCOTT

Desiree Scott, 33, has been a staple on the Canadian Women's Soccer Team for several years.

She has two Olympic bronze medals to her name already, winning in 2012 and 2016.

The Winnipegger has also represented the red and white at several international events over the years, including the Women's World Cup.

The hope is Team Canada will be going for gold on Aug. 7.

TYLER MISLAWCHUK

Tyler Mislawchuk, 26, is competing in this year's triathlon.

Mislawchuk, who is from Oak Bluff, Man., is appearing in his second Olympics, his first being 2016 in Brazil.

He has also represented Canada at the 2015 Pan American Games and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The triathlon will take place on July 25.

SHAE LA ROCHE

Shae La Roche, 28, from Winnipeg, is part of Canada's water polo team.

She was part of the team to win silver at the 2019 Pan Am Games and also won silver medals at the World League Super Finals in 2017 and the 2015 Pan Am Games.

Water polo will be running from July 24 to Aug. 7.