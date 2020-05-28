WINNIPEG -- Riding Mountain National Park will reopen to the public beginning on June 1.

According to a news release from Parks Canada, the park will offer limited visitor access and basic services including:

Day-use trails, including cycling and horseback riding on certain trails and pathways;

Day-use areas, such as green spaces, picnic areas and beach areas;

Washrooms and visitor facilities;

Visitor services in Wasagaming; and

The Bison enclosure at Lake Audy.

Parks Canada noted the large parking lot in Wasagamining, as well as the smaller ones along Wasagaming Drive will be open. The lot next to the visitor centre and the one at the corner of Columbine and Ta-Wa-Pit will be under construction in June.

Until the aquatic invasive species prevention program is fully operational, boating of any kind isn’t allowed on park waters. Parks Canada said it’s hoping to start this service by June 12.

Visitors are asked to check the Riding Mountain National Park website before they travel to the park to find out about any changes and what they can expect.

Parks Canada is urging people to be cautious, observe travel restrictions and respect any closures.

“Anyone participating in recreational activities should be extra cautious to avoid injury and/or getting lost to help minimize the demands placed on search and rescue teams and on the health care system,” it said in the release.