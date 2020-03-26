WINNIPEG -- As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, gyms have been shutting down across the country and the world.

But that’s not stopping people from getting a workout in.

WPG Cycle, a spin class studio, said it’s encouraging a healthy lifestyle by renting out bikes they would usually have available at the studio.

Co-owner Christy Weiss told CTV News that all 60 bikes have been rented out and 30 people are on a waitlist.

Weiss said she is not surprised that people want to build a home gym to maintain their personal health.

“For many people, the gym or whatever capacity they move their bodies, is a big part of their routine, their mental health, their release from the daily stress of life," said Weiss. "For so many, it has felt like a loss and we had to do something to keep people inspired and healthy.”

GYMS MOVE TO ONLINE OPTIONS

Heather Senderewich, a local yoga teacher, had to shut down her studio The Yoga Barre following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

“Closing up my studio has been one of the most stressful things to deal with. We are still expected to pay our business-related expenses with no guaranteed income coming in, as my sales depend on being physically open and students taking my classes, as I am a fitness facility,” said Senderewich.

She said she has been able to stay connected with her clients by offering classes through Instagram.

“My free classes are solely for my current students in hopes to keep their morale up, and our fitness community connected and together until I can physically open my doors again,” she said.

“My heart goes out to all my fellow small business owners. Hopefully we can keep our chins up and make it through this."

Senderewich added she has paused all memberships and class passes.

Winnipegger Jody Little Wolf has steered clear of stores and has taken a more creative approach to home exercise.

“I was going to go buy a step at Walmart, then looked at my tires and said, 'there’s my step'," said LittleWolf.

She said for some added cardio, she plans to run in place.

Weiss said it's this sort of creativity that is keeping gym-goers active.

“The fitness community has really come together to make working out accessible for people online," said Weiss. "Whether it’s a body weight workout using water jugs, or I have even seen canned goods being used, it all counts if you are moving."

MORE HOME FITNESS TIPS

Rhavie Marino, a private celebrity trainer, nutritionist and hormone therapist, shared some home fitness tips with CTV News for people who have little to no equipment.

He said for resistance training in home, there are many methods that don’t require actual dumbbells or real weights. Marino said he uses resistance bands.

“The idea behind receiving a full workout is achieving a burn," said Marino. "At the end of the day, if you have achieved a burning sensation in the muscle group that you were training you have done your job."

Marino said for in-home training, he uses high repetition and light resistance with his own bodyweight and bands, and can re-create workouts designed in the gym.