WINNIPEG -- With provincial health officials urging Manitobans to follow physical distancing precautions, more events including conferences, concerts and gatherings continue to be cancelled.

Currently there are 21 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Here are some of the latest closures, cancellations and postponements:

-The 23rd Vision Quest Conference & Trade Show announced Tuesday that Vision Quest 2020, originally scheduled for May 12-14, has been completely cancelled. The 24th Vision Quest Conference & Trade Show will take place next year, May 18-20, 2021, at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg.

- Bell MTS Place tweeted on Tuesday that the ‘90s Nostalgia Electric Circus Tour set to perform June 18, 2020 has cancelled its upcoming tour. The new concert date in Winnipeg has been set for September 10th, 2020. All previously sold tickets will be honoured. However, if fans cannot attend, information will be available April 1st at the point of purchase of original tickets to obtain a refund.

-The Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival Inc. announced on Tuesday that the festival, which was scheduled for the weekend of June 5 – 7, has been cancelled, as well as the THNFI fundraiser that was scheduled for April 25 at Joe's Garage at the Pandora Inn.

-The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra announced it is cancelling concerts scheduled to May 31. This includes Beethoven's 5th & Berlioz, which was to take place April 24 and 25 at the Centennial Concert Hall, as well as, 'The Song Remains the Same - The Music of Led Zeppelin' which was scheduled to take place May 15 and 16 at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

-WSO's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert, which was scheduled for April 4 and 5, has been rescheduled to take place for September 25 and 26, 2020 at the Centennial Concert Hall. WSO said tickets bought for Apr 4, 7:30pm will be valid for the Sep 26, 7:30pm concert. Tickets for Apr 5, 2:00pm will be valid for Sep 25, 7:30pm concert.

- Active Aging in Manitoba announced Tuesday the 2020 Manitoba 55+ games in Selkirk have been cancelled. The games were scheduled for June 16 – 18. A meeting has been planned for April 15 by the Selkirk Host Committee to look at the possibility of rescheduling the games.