Manitobans line up for COVID-19 tests as concerns mount over Omicron variant

COVID-19 testing sites in Winnipeg are busy as concern mounts over the more transmissible Omicron variant.

The latest version of the virus has prompted widespread restrictions across Canada and new measures in Manitoba which kick in at midnight.

“I’m just waiting to get tested,” said Henry Coste. “I thought it would be smaller, but I guess it’s a long line.”

Lineups formed for drive-thru swabs as health officials warned last week of a surge in cases. Meantime, provincial data available online on testing volume between Dec. 1 and Dec. 14 show fluctuations in tests performed per capita with a high in Winnipeg of 185 cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 9.

Dylan Carroll brought his stepchildren in for tests because they’re showing symptoms.

“It’s a pain that there’s such a long lineup,” Carroll said. “At least everyone here is getting tested.”

“It’s good people are being cautious and getting tested.”

Rising COVID-19 case counts have prompted Quebec to close bars, gyms and move schools to remote learning.

New measures were announced in Manitoba on Friday in anticipation of a surge in Omicron cases.

“We understand and appreciate how transmissible this variant is,” said Jason Kindrachuk, a virologist at the University of Manitoba. “We watched its movement from South Africa through Europe and obviously into North America.”

Experts say early evidence shows the variant is able to evade early immune responses following vaccination or exposure to the virus which helps make it more transmissible, but that immunization still helps protect against severe outcomes.

“We see that hospitalization or protection from hospitalization is maintained – they need to confirm it, we want people to get those third doses but at the very least there is some good news in regards to the vaccines we’ve already gotten,” Kindrachuk said.

Manitoba recorded more than 800 COVID-19 cases over the past three days. So far only a small number of previously identified infections have been confirmed as Omicron but officials expect cases of the variant will surge.

Nine new cases of Omicron have been identified since Friday for a total of 17 in the province so far.

Public health officials said Friday tighter restrictions are needed to protect the health care system. As of Tuesday, private gatherings are being limited to households plus 10 people if everyone over 12 is fully vaccinated – only five additional people are allowed if any unvaccinated people older than 12 are in attendance.

Indoor and outdoor sports tournaments are banned but games and practices can continue.

Large group gatherings are limited to 50 per cent capacity with proof of immunizations.

Restaurants and bars will be limited to 50 per cent capacity and 10 people per table with proof of immunizations. Faith-based gatherings are capped at 50 per cent with proof of vaccination but they’re limited to 25 per cent or 25 people, whichever is less, when proof of vaccination isn’t required. Gyms, movie theatres and museums are limited to 50 per cent capacity with proof of immunizations. Libraries are also restricted to 50 per cent capacity but proof of immunizations isn’t required.

Manitoba schools are not being moved to remote learning, but some divisions have recently learned of confirmed cases of Omicron after previously moving individual classes back home due to potential COVID-19 exposures.

The Brandon School Division recently learned three schools had confirmed cases of the variant with a suspected case at a fourth school but some of the affected students are already getting ready to return.

“Because the sequencing of the variant occurs after the exposure and the positive test, there is already some days of isolation that would’ve occurred,” said Mathew Gustafson, superintendent of the Brandon School Division.

Still, the division said it is giving parents the option of moving their children to remote learning for the last three days of school before the winter break which starts Thursday.

The province said location and other specific information about Omicron cases will only be released by public health if there’s a need to inform the general public.

In cases where facilities have been notified and follow orders for notification, testing and isolation no further information will be given to Manitobans.