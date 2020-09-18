WINNIPEG -- The Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba (LGCS) is seeking public input on a new type of cannabis licence that would mean cafés could start serving edibles.

According to a news release from the LGCA, this licence would allow the “on-site service and consumption of edible or ingestible cannabis products.” This licence would mean cafés could sell edibles and spas could use topical cannabis products during their services.

It is also looking for Manitobans’ thoughts on the idea of licensed events where it would be legal to consume cannabis, including festivals.

The LGCA noted smoking and vaping cannabis still won’t be allowed at these events or locations. The cannabis consumption licence would include edibles, non-combustible extracts, and topicals.

“We are seeking the input of Manitobans to better understand their level of comfort with edible and ingestible cannabis products, licensed consumption spaces, and whether there is a desire for these types of businesses or services,” said Kristianne Dechant, executive director and CEO of the LGCA, in the news release.

“Manitoba’s regulatory framework for cannabis will continue to evolve, and we need to make sure that changes reflect Manitobans’ expectations for this consumer product.”

The LGCA is working with market research and analytics firm Leger to survey Manitobans on these subjects. The survey can also be found online.