Manitobans rappel down high-rise building in support of those with disabilities

A group of Manitobans faced their fears on Tuesday and rappelled off the side of a building to help raise funds for those with disabilities.

The Easter Seals Drop Zone took place on Tuesday morning at the Manitoba Hydro building.

The fundraiser involves Manitobans rappelling down the Hydro building and raising money for Manitoba Possible, which provides programs and services for Canadians living with disabilities. All funds raised in Manitoba stay in the province.

“We have participants fundraise for their spot. This year we have just under 70 [people] rappelling,” explained Stephanie Penelton, fundraising specialist for Manitoba Possible.

“They fundraise a minimum of $1,500 and then they get to rappel down the Manitoba Hydro building.”

Penelton said there is a wide range of people who participate in the Drop Zone. This year’s group included a participant returning for the third time, as well as a 90-year-old who is celebrating her birthday.

“We can have rappellers of all abilities. They do it across the country, so no issues with anyone that wants to rappel. We can make anything work,” said Penelton said.

To take part in the event, participants go through a training process. There is also a crew on site that ensures everything go smoothly.

“Our rigging crew works on these events across the country. It is extremely safe,” Penelton said.

RAPPELLING FOR A CAUSE

The goal of the event is to raise $100,000 for Manitoba Possible. As of Tuesday morning, nearly $85,000 has been raised.

“Every dollar raised stays in Manitoba to support our programs and services,” said Lindsey Cooke, CEO of Manitoba Possible.

The money goes to Manitoba Possible’s programs and services, including summer camps and its accessible technology program.

“Today’s going to be a really big day. The rappellers are working really hard to fundraise for us,” Penelton said.

Donations can be made online.

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.