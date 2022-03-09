Manitobans reminded to get checked for kidney disease

At nearly one in 10 people, Manitoba has one of the highest rates of chronic kidney disease in Canada, and many people are unaware they have the condition.

It’s why kidney health experts and the Kidney Foundation of Canada are reminding Manitobans to get regular blood and urine tests through their family doctor. March is also Kidney Health Month in Canada and March 10 is World Kidney Day.

In 2014, Yolando Bascuguin said his life was changed forever when he got the results of a blood test taken while he and his wife were getting life insurance because they had just bought a home.

“We had to go through medical examinations and then that's when they found out there's something wrong with my kidneys through the blood work,” he told CTV News.

At the time, Bascuguin said he had no symptoms anything was wrong.

"That surprised us, it was a shock really because I didn’t really feel anything," he said.

Bascuguin was soon diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, learning he only had 50 per cent of his kidney function left.

Dr. Mauro Verrelli, Shared Health’s provincial medical specialty lead for renal health, said not showing symptoms for Chronic Kidney Disease is common, saying many patients won’t know something if off until their kidney function is down to 10 to 15 per cent.

"Those remaining microscopic units that filter waste and do all those things that are necessary to keep us living,” he said.

It’s why renal experts and advocates say it’s so important, especially those who may be at a higher risk for kidney disease, to stay in touch with their doctor.

"If you're going to your doctor and you're having regular blood tests, you're going to know way sooner than you're ever going to know by waiting for symptoms to show up, “ said Greg Unger, executive director of the Manitoba branch of the Kidney Foundation.

Dr. Verrelli says said if chronic kidney disease is caught early there are medications that can potentially manage or delay the progression of the disease.

He also said leading a healthy lifestyle is just as important.

"That state of health affects our organs, whether it’s the kidneys, heart, or other things,” he said.

Since Bascuguin’s diagnosis, his kidney function decreased rapidly to a point where he needed to be put on dialysis. He said he has now been on dialysis and waiting on the transplant list for six years.

Today, he has a home hemodialysis machine at home, which he needs to log 24 hours per week on. He says it allows him to maintain his full-time job and have time to spend with his family.

Bascuguin believes if it wasn’t for buying the house when he did, he may not have known he was sick until much later.

"My advice is for people to once a year get a check-up, get your blood work, because on the blood work they can see it."