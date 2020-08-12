WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's premier says the province will be sharing more information about students' return to school on Thursday.

Brian Pallister said during a media availability on Wednesday that he expects Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen will be releasing more details on the planned school reopening.

"As a former teacher, I'm proud to say that I believe children learn better in schools than when they are not in them, and I think that it is clear that there is much detail around our plan that needs to be shared," Pallister said.

"I think it's important that Manitoba parents and families – all of us – who value education and safe environments for all of our children have as much information as is possible to share."

He said he also believes Roussin is planning webinars to address questions from Manitobans about the school reopening plan.

"I think that openness is really good," Pallister said.

Under the province's current back to school plan, most students will be returning to the classrooms full-time on Sept. 8.