Manitobans to receive quarterly installments of Climate Action Incentive payment

Manitobans will soon receive their first quarterly Climate Action Incentive (CAI) payments.

On Tuesday, Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the federal minister of environment and climate change, was at The Forks to announce the new quarterly installments that those living in Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan, and Alberta will receive.

These quarterly installments will replace the annual credit from previous years, and will ensure Canadians receive payments more regularly.

“The Climate Action Incentive puts more money back in the pockets of eight out of 10 families here in Manitoba and it remains one of our best ways of fighting climate change,” Duguid said.

According to the Government of Canada, the first payment will be a ‘double-up’ payment that will return proceeds from the first two quarters. The quarterly payments will then follow every three months, with the next ones coming in October 2022 and January 2023.

The government noted that for the 2022-23 fiscal year, a family of four in Manitoba will receive an average of $832, with those living in rural and small communities eligible to receive an extra 10 per cent. More details on the quarterly payment amounts can be found online.

“We know how important this is to families struggling with the high cost of living,” Duguid said.

Canadians will start to receive their first quarterly payment on July 15.