WINNIPEG -- The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding Manitobans that anyone who visits the International Peace Garden will have to follow public health protocols regarding international travel.

The CBSA said travel to the garden, located adjacent to the Manitoba-North Dakota border, is considered international travel. Any Canadians who visit the garden will have to report to the Boissevain, Man., port of entry to return to Canada. Travellers will be subject to screening measures and will have to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

While at the port of entry, people will be asked if they have a cough, trouble breathing, or feel like they have a fever. Officers will provide travellers a Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) handout and tell them to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Travellers will need to give PHAC their contact information, and confirm they have a place to stay where they have basic necessities and won’t be in contact with vulnerable people.

Upon entry into Canada and while travelling to their place of isolation, people will have to wear a non-surgical mask or face covering. Anyone showing COVID-19 symptoms will be referred to a PHAC staff member.

The Canadian government introduced border restrictions on March 18, closing the Canadian border to those who aren't Canadian citizens or permanent residents. On March 25, Canada implemented an emergency order under the Quarantine Act, requiring people entering Canada by air, sea, or land to self-isolate for 14 days whether or not they have symptoms of COVID-19.

