WINNIPEG -- Manitoba 150 has announced the all-day outdoor concert that was scheduled to take place in 2020 has been rescheduled.

The Unite 150 concert was originally scheduled for June 27, 2020, but it was postponed in April 2020 due to COVID-19.

Manitoba 150 said on Tuesday that the concert will now take place on Aug. 28, 2021, "with the hope that gatherings will be possible again by the end of the summer," the organization said in a news release.

The entire lineup for the concert is set to be released at a later date but Manitoba 150 confirmed Bachman Cummings will remain the headliner for the event.

"Few performers can boast a set list as impressive as Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings."

The concert will take place in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The province said last April, the entire Manitoba 150 celebrations would be rescheduled as it was also postponed due to COVID-19.

"Manitobans will have the opportunity to fully enjoy the special occasions when we're out on the other side of this pandemic, and boy will we have something to celebrate at that time," Premier Brian Pallister said last April.