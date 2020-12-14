WINNIPEG -- Health restrictions in Manitoba due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it hard for many to get out of the house and get some fresh air.

That could soon change for some as ski hills throughout the province are getting ready to open.

Both Asessippi Ski Resort and Holiday Mountain will allow people to hit the slopes in the coming weeks.

On Asessippi's website, it said the resort is scheduled to open on Dec. 19, while Holiday Mountain said the hill will open on Dec. 26.

Asessippi will have its quad chair, bunny hill, Robins Run Terrain Park, and tubing available.

The ski hill is asking everyone to purchase their lift tickets and any rentals online before visiting.

Tickets can be bought starting on Dec.16.

Holiday Mountain is also encouraging people to order tickets before arriving at the resort.

Both ski hills will have extra measures in place to ensure they are following public health orders.

Under the current orders, the hills can have their indoor areas open if measures are in place that allow for physical distancing and if the areas are only open so people can access the rental shop, store their items, or use the washroom.

If people choose to ski or snowboard at Holiday Mountain, they will be asked to wear a mask as they are required.

It will be different for people who rent equipment as the resort is anticipating longer wait times and when the equipment needs to be returned it will happen outside.

People are also being told that they won't be able to eat or store their belongings inside and they should prepare to go to their vehicles for breaks other than to warm up or go to the washroom.

Asessippi has some similar rules, such as requiring masks and allowing limited access to their indoor facilities.

People will only be allowed inside if they are picking up or returning gear, using the washrooms, or picking up food, but the food cannot be eaten inside.

Asessippi will also have a different process for picking up rental gear and time slots will be provided to people when they order online for when they can pick up.

Lockers will be provided for seasonal and day rentals only. All personal gear must be kept in vehicles.

CTV News has also reached out to Stony Mountain Ski Area and Springhill Sports Park for operation details.