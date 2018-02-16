

A Winnipeg man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide Wednesday in the 500 block of Furby Street.

Police said at around 2:30 a.m., a deceased male was found stabbed after emergency personnel responded to a call about suspicious circumstances.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Joseph Moise Francois of Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg police homicide unit said the victim had been socializing at his residence when the stabbing occurred. Officers located the suspect Wednesday evening in the area of Ellice Avenue and Hargrave Street.

The man charged with manslaughter is 55-year-old Joseph Allan Ballantyne of Winnipeg.