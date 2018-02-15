

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man found dead early on Wednesday in the 500 block of Furby Street was stabbed.

On Wednesday police said they were investigating a suspicious death, but at that point could not confirm a cause.

Thursday police identified the victim as Winnipeg resident Joseph Francis, 45.

Police said the homicide unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.